A NEWPORT nursery are using authentic home items to create vintage inspired rooms with old-school toys and activities as part of their new initiative.

Lullabyz Nursery is a private day care nursery and wrap around facility that provides care to 84 boys and girls from the ages of six-weeks and 12 years.

The nursery is owned by Nicola Reed who works at the nursery full time, with the deputy manager Louise Touhig.

Mrs Reed said: “It is about bringing curiosity, awe and wonder into early childhood and creating the thinkers and doers’ of the future.”

The staff have given themselves the six-week summer holidays to complete the accreditation offered by The Curiosity Approach, something that usually takes up to 12 months.

“It is very ambitious, but the staff are so dedicated that we are on target to complete it in this small-time span,” she added.

Staff are spending their weekends scouring charity shops and car boot sales to find these items.

Mrs Reed said: “By recycling and reusing authentic resources, we are ensuring we do our bit for the environment and teach the children to become ethical, informed citizens.”

One of her favourite items are the set of dial up telephones; a key household item in the 80s.

“I find them so nostalgic, the noise they made as you dial a number takes you back in time”, she added.

“It was really funny watching the children figure out how to use them, as they are so used to touch screen technology.”

Every room in the nursery is being altered, hoping to create what feels like an extension of home rather than a “watered-down” version of school.

The response from parents has been overwhelmingly positive towards the new initiative.