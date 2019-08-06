A SWIMMER died at the Newport International Sports Village earlier today (August 6).

The Regional Swimming Pool and Tennis Centre at Velodrome Way will be closed for the rest of the day as a " mark of respect", said Newport Live - the trust who run the site.

Gwent Police confirmed they were called to the swimming pool at 1.50pm, and that a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman added that the woman's death was not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, Newport Live said: "We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of a customer who used the swimming pool at Newport International Sports Village earlier today.

"Staff at Newport Live are working with Gwent Police and Newport City Council’s health and safety team who have visited the centre.

"Newport Live would like to pass on their condolences to the family and friends at this difficult time."