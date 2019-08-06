TWO Gwent Police officers have been suspended after allegations of a criminal offence against a serving officer.

There are also allegations against other officers, which Avon and Somerset Police are investigating.

The South Wales Argus understands that the incident took place at a retirement party for former Gwent Police Chief Constable Julian Williams.

Assistant Chief Constable of Gwent Police Rhiannon Kirk, said: “Avon and Somerset Police are carrying out an independent investigation into an allegation of a criminal offence against a serving officer at Gwent Police, as well as an investigation into allegations of misconduct against other serving officers."

She added: “As a result, two people have been suspended while enquiries continue. We’re unable to comment further at this stage.”