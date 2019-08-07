A GROUP of young farmers from Monmouthshire are preparing to celebrate their club's milestone 90th year.

Usk Young Farmers Club was set up in 1929 and has introduced generations of youngsters to the world of agriculture.

(Usk YFC winning second place at the 2019 county field day)

At 4pm on Saturday, August 24, the club will be holding it's 90th birthday party at Usk Showground.

Club chairman Angharad Gwillim said: "Usk YFC is a club which sits close to the hearts of so many local people.

"We are very excited to be holding celebrations to recognise the club’s 90th anniversary.

(Usk YFC in 1980)

"As a club we have a great deal of history and can’t wait to celebrate with members, both current and past on 24 August.

"If anyone has any photographs from over the years which we could display on the night, please bring them to the Gwent YFC county office on Sunday, August 18 at 4pm, or contact the club."

(Usk YFC)

The celebration event will include YFC displays, a bouncy castle and refreshments.

At 7pm visitors will be encouraged to toast the club, along with a hog roast, a bar and a band until late.

If you would like to book a ticket, please contact club secretary Millie Colley on 07590 226760. Past, present and future members are all welcome.

(L-R: Laura Bowyer, Laura Morgan, Abbie Williams and Angharad Gwillim at the Gwent FYFC AGM 2018 winning champion club, among other prizes)