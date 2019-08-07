IT’S BEEN just over a year since works were completed to manage traffic at a busy Torfaen roundabout.

Changes were initially made at the A4042 Rechem roundabout to manage an increase in traffic as a result of the new Taylor Wimpey Edlogan Wharf development, between Cwmbran and Pontypool.

This included an additional exit filter for roads leading to the roundabout.

However, following a number of complaints, the Welsh Government, which manages the trunk road network of which the roundabout is part, asked developer Taylor Wimpey to look at the situation.

With the new roundabout design in place for just over a year, Torfaen residents have been having their say on whether the works have led to an improvement.

Some residents said, although there had been an improvement, the layout of the roundabout was still causing confusion, especially with drivers who are not from the area.

Margaret Gurney, from Pontypool, said: “If you are familiar with the roundabout it’s not too bad, but for strangers to the area it can be confusing.”

Sarah Taylor, from New Inn, was unconvinced that the works had addressed the issue of congestion, but agreed the roundabout layout was causing problems.

She said: “The traffic congestion is no different, with the roundabout layout causing confusion.

“I just can’t see it getting any better with all the houses being built.”

Some motorists were said there was no need for two of the northbound lanes to be for traffic heading to Cwmbran, as most people heading to Cwmbran would have used another route to the town.

Dai Bach said: “Why do you have two lanes heading into Cwmbran when surely the main traffic flow is over the roundabout to Pontypool? Doesn’t seem right.”

(Queuing traffic at the A4042 Rechem roundabout. Picture: Google Street View)

Emma Taylor, from Griffithstown, said: “It takes 25 to 30 minutes to get from Cardiff to the crematorium, and 25 to 30 to get from the crematorium to Griffithstown.

“The left-hand lane to go back to Cwmbran is pretty pointless as it’s always empty.

“People going to Cwmbran or the new estates would most likely use Chapel Lane.”

Cwmbran resident Andrew Warren said the roundabout was easy to navigate, but work still needed to be done when heading northbound on the A4042.

“The roundabout works fine if you use your head and stay in lane,” he said. “The traffic coming from New Inn in the mornings has changed drastically with hardly any traffic.

“Unfortunately from the crematorium to New Inn, the roundabout is just as bad, if not worse.”

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said the situation would continue to be monitored as the Edlogan Wharf development progressed.

She said: “We have carried out improvements to the existing layout. However, we are currently carrying out a study to establish whether there is a need for further improvements.”

A spokeswoman for Taylor Wimpey said: “Following the completion of works to upgrade the A4042 Rechem roundabout in October 2017, the Welsh Government carried out an assessment of the traffic flow.

“This review identified interim improvements that were needed to help the traffic flow.

“These additional works were completed by Taylor Wimpey in May 2018.”