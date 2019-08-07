A CONSULTATION has been launched on the National Development Framework for Wales, which includes a focus on growth in Newport and the Valleys.

The news was announced today by Housing and Local Government Minister, Julie James, with the Framework setting a direction for where new homes, jobs and services will be located.

It also identifies areas for renewable energy generation.

The Framework includes:

Proposals for new priority areas for large-scale wind and solar energy development to replace Tan 8.

A focus on growing existing urban areas and ensuring that homes, jobs and services are in the same area.

A focus on delivering more affordable homes at scale and pace.

Three clusters of towns and cities, identified as nationally significant, where large-scale housing and employment growth will be focused. This includes Cardiff, Newport and the Valleys, Swansea Bay and Llanelli, and Wrexham and Deeside.

In other areas, development will meet local aspiration and need to complement the growing urban areas.

Ms James said: “We want to promote sustainable growth in Wales, focused around existing towns and cities. This strategy is sufficiently flexible to respond to the challenges of the next 20 years.

“We are ambitious to increase the amount of renewable energy generated in Wales; the National Development Framework sets out where we believe large scale renewable energy projects should be located in Wales

“We know that Wales needs more good quality housing; to develop renewable energy and for people to be able to access well-paid jobs close to where they live."

She added: “I am committed to building more council housing at pace and scale in Wales, and to see far more affordable homes to rent from councils and other social landlords.

“I want a planning system that consistently meets all our needs; and for our villages, towns and cities to be organised in a way that makes it easier to live healthy and active lives, for us and for future generations.

“I believe the policies set out in the National Development Framework will help to deliver this.

“The consultation on the draft National Development Framework is now online, and I hope to hear from a wide range of people in Wales on our proposals.”

The consultation is open until Friday November 1.