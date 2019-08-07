THE next phase of a scheme to increase flood protection for people in more than 600 properties in South East Wales will begin this year.

Natural Resources Wales’ (NRW) scheme will reduce the flood risk to the low-lying area around the Crindau and Shaftesbury areas of Newport which has suffered several times from tidal flooding.

Flood walls will be built in three additional areas, but temporary defences remain in place until the permanent works have been completed to ensure the safety of the community.

Works will start at the top (upstream) end of the scheme near Waterside Court in September; while there may some local disruption, the National Cycle Network Route 88 to Caerleon will remain open.

The demolition of the former National Plastics building by Lyne Road bridge along Adelaide Street will start towards the end of the year; work in the remaining area will begin in 2020.

The first phase of the scheme, which included constructing flood walls behind the industrial properties north of Lyne Road bridge and a new embankment through Shaftesbury Park, was completed in 2018.

Tim England, Operations Manager (Flood and Water Management) for NRW, said: “The scheme has helped to make the community safer from the risk of flooding.

“We have been working hard with landowners, architects and planners over the last year to finalise our plans to reduce the risk to these two remaining areas.

“Once the works are completed, we hope major flood events, such as the one that occurred in 1981 when 500 homes and businesses were affected, will be a thing of the past.”

The scheme also included work to enhance the area for local people and further work has been completed this year.

Mr England added: “We’ve already improved the area with seated terraces overlooking the playing field and a new footpath and cycleway which now runs through the entire park.

“We’ve also planted flowering trees, shrubs and flowers along Albany Street and we hope the local children will enjoy the colourful play trail embedded in the ground.

“The fencing around these planted areas allowed the plants and grass time to establish. They have now been removed and we thank the local community for their patience while all of this work was completed.”

