AUGUST presents stargazers with one of the best meteor showers of the year.

After midnight on August 11, 12 and 13 those looking at the night sky could see well in excess of 100 shooting stars per hour streaking across the Summer sky.

The meteors are produced by fragments left in the wake of Comet Swift-Tuttle, and every August, as the Earth travels through the orbital stream left by the comet, there is a display of shooting stars.

Astronomer and South Wales Argus columnist, Jonathan Powell, will be escorting a party from Tredegar Women's Institute to observe the meteors from Blaenavon mountain.

(Jonathan Powell)

"It was meteors that first sparked my interest in astronomy," said Mr Powell.

"And the beauty of it is you can observe with just your eyes alone, no binoculars or telescope required!"