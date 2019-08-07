GWENT Police are appealing for information into a theft where a wallet containing a large amount of cash was taken from the victim.

The incident happened inside a shop on High Street, Newport at 9pm on Monday, March 25.

Officers would like to identify the man pictured in the CCTV images as he may have information which can assist with our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 582 of 25/03/19. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.