ALMOST a month after forgers made a basic

spelling mistake of the word ‘pound’ on their fake £20 notes

, more are now circulating around the Newport area with a more obvious mistake.

Police officers in Newport City Centre have tweeted a picture of fake £20 notes that are being distributed across the town centre – but those who have created them have added what appears to be Chinese markings in bright red ink across the majority of the bank note.

People are being advised to not exchange coins for notes.