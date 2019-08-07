THE RSPCA has revealed that they received 1,557 calls coming through to their cruelty line in Gwent last year with concerns for the welfare of cats.

The highest number of calls came from Caerphilly with 504.

Elsewhere, Newport reported 450 calls, Torfaen 246 and Blaenau Gwent 201.

Calls from Monmouthshire were the second fewest in the whole of Wales on 156, only Ceredigion had fewer on 100.

READ MORE:

In Wales, Cardiff, Swansea and Rhondda Cynon Taff received the most calls.

In total, the charity received 8,098 calls in Wales last year which equates to nearly one call every hour.

Across England and Wales the charity received more than 100,000 calls and rescues more cats than any other animal whether this is moggies stuck in tight spots, to cats that have been abandoned or neglected and abused.

(Hector is just one of 27 cats looking for a new home at RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre in Upper Colwyn Bay)

As tomorrow is International Cat Day, the RSPCA is shining a light on the plight of cats and how we can help them.

Alice Potter, RSPCA’s cat welfare expert said: “It’s sad to see that we have received so many calls about cats in need.

"Cats end up needing our help for a variety of reasons, for example their natural curiosity can mean they need rescuing when they get into scrapes and tricky situations.

"There are also some real issues that we see time and again including cats and kittens being abandoned, cats having unplanned and unwanted pregnancies due to a lack of neutering and multi-cat households where breeding has sadly become out of control.

“However, there are many cats who are much luckier and are very much a part of the family and loved by their owners who understand their likes and dislikes, their little quirks and routines.

"Every cat is an individual but there are some signs we can look out for to see how our cats are feeling through understanding their body language and behaviour to ensure they are happy and healthy.”

Anyone who would like to rehome an RSPCA cat should visit the website at rspca.org.uk/findapet