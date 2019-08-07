RESIDENTS will be able to visit the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) after normal hours one day a week now Newport City Council has agreed the change.

From Thursday, August 15 – and every Thursday until November – the site in Docks Way will be open until 6pm instead of 4.30pm.

And another change will be introduced with the site also opening this August Bank Holiday (26 August) from 7.30am to 4.30pm.

Councillor Roger Jeavons, the council’s cabinet member for city services, said the changes are being introduced following requests from residents.

“We know there is a demand for the Household Waste Recycling Centre to be open later, especially during the summer months, and we have listened and responded to requests from residents to introduce this,” he said.

“We are also delighted to be able to open the site on August Bank Holiday too.

“We are planning to keep the weekly late opening to run in tandem with the garden waste collections so they will end together in mid-November when demand for the site lessens with the darker nights.”

The council is also considering opening over Christmas and New Year bank holidays with an announcement to be made nearer the time.

Plans to open a second HWRC are also being worked on.

Normal hours at HWRC are from 7.30am to 4.30pm with the last vehicle allowed in 15 minutes before the closing time.

