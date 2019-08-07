POLICE are still appealing for information following a crash on the B4245 on Monday evening.

A cyclist was hospitalised after being found critically injured near the main B4245, Station Road, Magor.

Area Support Unit Sergeant, Ioan Williams, said: “We would like to encourage anyone who may have been involved in this collision to come forward and make contact with us.

"The victim has sustained horrific injuries and, while he is in a stable condition, these injuries are still considered to be critical."

READ MORE:

He added: "We are continuing to appeal to anyone who saw a cyclist travelling in the direction of Undy, between the Severn Tunnel Junction train station and the B4245, Magor on Monday evening between 6.40pm and 7.10pm to please check any dashcam footage for any information which may help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or Direct Message them on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 470 05/08/19.