I WOULD like to offer my congratulations to everyone involved in the sustainable redevelopment of Maindee Car Park.

Maindee Unlimited and Growing Spaces have helped invigorate this part of the city by greening the car park, planting flowers, growing vegetables and making a space in the heart of the Maindee community for people to come together and enjoy.

Maindee Unlimited’s long term developments will continue with the newly created St Mary’s Community Garden on Wharf Road as the first of hopefully many more greening initiatives.

The charity intend to create new pocket parks, wilder spaces to encourage greater biodiversity, green play areas and improved recreational facilities in existing parks.

By increasing the number of green spaces in our city centre, the hard work of local and enthusiastic organisations will ensure Maindee is a healthy, green and more liveable neighbourhood for everyone to take pride in for years to come.

- It is vitally important we continue to preserve and protect eco-systems in Wales and the Gwent Levels is the perfect example of a special area, crossing from my constituency in Newport East and beyond to the River Severn, which is equivalent to the Amazon rainforest for sheer diversity of wildlife.

The Levels are home to a number of endangered species including the shrill carder bee, water voles and European cranes as well as significant plant eco-systems.

I called on the environment minister, Lesley Griffiths, this month to consider further protecting this invaluable habitat by approving the application for the Gwent Levels to be awarded an Outstanding Area of Natural Beauty status to ensure it can be continue to be protected for future generations.

The Living Levels Project are running a number of interactive events and courses over the summer to learn more about the Gwent Levels and the invaluable biodiversity of the area.

- It was great to welcome pupils and teachers from Magor and Undy Primary School to the Senedd this month.

The visit was arranged by the MAGOR Action Group and I was glad to meet with teachers, pupils, governors, parents and MAGOR committee members during their visit and tour of the building.

The children were well-informed and asked very interesting questions about my work as an Assembly Member and I gladly received letters they had written to the Welsh Government, in support of opening Magor and Undy Walkway Station.

If you are interested in visiting the Senedd, please contact my office or email me on john.griffiths@assembly.wales