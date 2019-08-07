A MAN who has pleaded guilty to a catalogue of sexual offences against children, has been told by a judge that he faces “an immediate and very lengthy” prison sentence

Gareth Palfrey, who was appearing at Cardiff Crown Court, had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to offences ranging from indecent assault to sexual activities with children.

Fifty-nine-year-old Palfrey, of Beech Avenue, Pontllanfraith, has pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent assault on a girl under 13, two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 13, six counts of indecent assault, and six counts of sexual activity with a child.

The offences occurred some considerable time ago.

The prosecuting counsel was Claire Wilks and Palfrey’s defence counsel was Jeff Jones.

Palfrey will be sentenced on Friday September 6, and he has been remanded in custody.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told him: “An immediate and very lengthy custodial sentence will be the inevitable outcome.”

At an earlier hearing, on ordering that a pre-sentence report be compiled, she had told Palfrey: “You have now pleaded guilty to some very serious offences.

“The fact I am ordering a pre-sentence report should not be taken by you as any indication that it will be anything other a substantial custodial sentence.

“But I want a report because you are a man of good character and because of the nature of the offences.”