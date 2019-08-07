COUNCILLORS have given the green light to plans to convert two unused buildings near Newport city centre into housing – but neither scheme will include any parking spaces.

Former offices on the corner of Lower Dock Street and John Street in Pill will be converted into 15 flats.

A separate application to convert a former warehouse on Lower Dock Street into 12 flats was also approved by Newport council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Councillors welcomed the opportunity to bring both buildings back into use, but questions were raised over parking in the area.

Both sites are located within a city centre zone which does not require parking to be provided due to it being close to facilities and public transport.

But Cllr Graham Berry said the area around Lower Dock Street and John Street is “typically very populated with vehicles.”

Councillor Val Dudley warned people living at the flats would “want to park” and asked whether spaces could be provided at the nearby Asda store.

But planning officer Eilian Jones said highways safety issues had prevented parking being created for the 15 flats scheme.

Lloyd Jones, representing the applicant for the scheme, said the project would bring “significant regeneration benefits.”

“The scheme will deliver 15 high quality flats in a highly sustainable area,” Mr Jones said.

Councillor James Clarke urged councillors to “look into the future.”

“We have got a building that has been empty for 11 years,” Cllr Clarke said.

“This is an opportunity to bring it back into use and a scheme trying to regenerate Newport.

“I believe what is being proposed is positive for Newport.”

The first scheme will see 10 one-bedroom flats, two with two-bedrooms and three studio flats.

Meanwhile a former grade-II listed warehouse, on Lower Dock Street close to its junction with George Street, will be converted into 11 one-bedroom flats and a studio flat.

Robert Chichester, representing the applicant, said “a significant amount of money” would be invested to bring the “dilapidated” building back into use.

The scheme will see some alterations made, but these will mostly be to the back of the building so its appearance will not be overly affected.