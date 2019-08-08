A FLORAL tribute has been laid in memory of a 22-year-old talented boxer, who died after a serious crash in Pontypool.

Photographs and a variety of colourful flowers cover the site of where amateur boxer Shane Thomas was killed.

Yesterday saw people from all areas of the country gather to pay their respects to the young man.

Sean Feeley, who lives in Pontypool, described Mr Thomas as a "wonderful guy".

He said: “His death is a big loss for the travelling community.

“He was just a wonderful guy.”

Chris Dixon, vowed that Mr Thomas would "never be forgotten", saying: "You could not get a nicer guy than Shane.

"He was popular and we all loved him.

“He will never be forgotten by any of us.”

MORE NEWS:

Another Pontypool resident, Glyny Worrall, recalled Mr Thomas as someone who "always had a good time".

He was a cracking guy," he said.

“He was loved by so many people.

“Shane always had a good time.”

And Hughie Johnson added: “He was taken away too soon.

“He was a brilliant boxer. He had his whole life ahead of him.

“We are devastated.”

(Shane Thomas won the British title four times)

A spokesman for Gwent Police previously said: "At approximately 7.45pm (Monday, August 5), officers were called to a report of a serious road traffic collision. The collision involved a white Renault Kangoo van that collided with a parked vehicle.

"Sadly, one of the occupants of the van, a 22-year-old man from the Pontypool area, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another occupant, a 27-year-old man from St Melons, Cardiff, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Wales Hospital, Cardiff.

"Officers are requesting any motorists who used the road yesterday evening around the time of the collision to please check any dash cam footage that may provide further information that will assist officers with their enquiries. We are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of an orange BMW that was in the area at the time and might be able to help with our enquiries.

"Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or Direct Message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 500 of 5/8/19."