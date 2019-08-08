A TECH entrepreneur from Monmouthshire has launched an app which he hopes will help people avoid travel disruption when using the Severn Bridges.

Dave Griffiths, of St Arvans near Chepstow, created Enviroute to alleviate the frustration he and others felt when trying to check whether or not the crossings were open to traffic.

My Griffiths says that his new app can take the place of the former Severn bridges status website which was decommissioned following the removal of the tolls at the end of last year.

Residents in Chepstow and the surrounding area often face adding 15 miles to their journey over the river whenever the M48 Severn Bridge is closed.

“The app uses an Application Programming Interface (API) to gather information from a few different sources,” said Mr Griffiths.

“Mainly the maze of Highways Agency websites and then translates this into a simple, easy to read, one-click format.”

Enviroute is the first phase of a longer-term development of a targeted route-planning app for Chepstow and surrounding areas.

“Chepstow is plagued with terrible traffic and pollution,” added Mr Griffiths.

“The plan is to use the community and technology to provide up to the minute alternative routes in and around the area and keep traffic flowing freely.

“In the short term, I have the support of a local MP and am in the process of planning meetings with both highways agencies in order to secure more accurate information for the bridge status.”Mr Griffiths maintains that the app will always be free to use and targeted towards the community.

For the next update he plans to add advertising space for local businesses so they can benefit from the number of users who are nearby at any one time.

MP for Monmouth, David TC Davies said: “Commuters in Chepstow and the surrounding area have been put to great inconvenience by sudden closures of the Severn Bridge.

“This app could provide people with very useful up-to-date information that will save time and money.

“I have downloaded it myself and will be using it.”

Enviroute is currently available to download free of charge for Android and iPhone.