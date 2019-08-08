A MAN is being recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate 21-year-old Jermaine Taylor, from Newport, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on December 10.

Taylor received a three year sentence for being concerned in supplying controlled drugs, cocaine, after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on September 4, 2017.

Due to the fact that Taylor, who was released on licence, breached their licence conditions they have now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting 1900283943 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11