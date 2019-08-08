CHEPSTOW Castle will be overtaken by live performances throughout August.

Castell Roc is kicking off tonight - here’s a summary of what to expect at the castle.

Please note that shows are outdoors and guests can bring their own seats for a designated area; under 16s must be supervised by an adult.

For tickets to any of the shows listed, with gates open from 6.30pm, visit

THURSDAY AUGUST 8

Tonight, guests can enjoy Legends of Roc, featuring tribute bands: Police Synchronicity, dS: uK and U2UK. Tickets are £21.50.

FRIDAY AUGUST 9

Award-winning country duo, The Shires, are returning to Castell Roc. Tickets are £32.

SATURDAY AUGUST 10

There will be an 80s v 90s extravaganza with Martin Kemp and S Club 3. Tickets are £23.75.

SUNDAY AUGUST 11

The East Coast Boys will pay tribute to Frankie Vali & The Four Seasons with ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry.’ Tickets are £26.75.

THURSDAY AUGUST 15

Tex Mex band Los Pacaminos will headline with support from Mad Dog Mcrea and Never The Bride. Tickets are £21.50.

FRIDAY AUGUST 16

Rock ‘n’ roll legends Showaddywaddy will bring their dynamic show to the festival. Tickets are £24.75.

SATURDAY AUGUST 17

A Country Night in Nashville, starring Dominic Halpin and The Hurricanes, is an unmissable show for fans of country music. Tickets are £23.75.

SUNDAY AUGUST 18

Abba Mania will be coming from London’s West End to Chepstow. Tickets are £21.50.

THURSDAY AUGUST 22

Nine-piece Jamaican rhythm and blues band, The Duallers, will be bringing their sound supported by The Navarones. Tickets are £21.50.

SATURDAY AUGUST 24

Festival favourites, Reef, will take centre-stage. Tickets are £23.75.

SUNDAY AUGUST 25

Ben Portsmouth will return to Castell Roc, with his excellent tribute to the King of rock ‘n’ roll Elvis Presley. Tickets are £26.75.

MONDAY AUGUST 26

Castell Roc concludes with a community bash from 11am to 9pm.

Find out more about this free event at