UPDATE 8.53am: TRAFFIC is reported as being heavier than normal and very slow around junction of the M4 (Coldra) due to the closure of the A4810 near Magor.

UPDATE 8.38am: THE westbound slip road onto the M4 at junction 23a remains closed while emergency services deal with the earlier crash.

Gwent Police have tweeted that Newport Road will be accssible.

A SERIOUS crash involving a lorry and two cars has closed the A4180 road near Magor both ways between Green Moor Lane and the B4245 Newport Road.

Traffic is coping well, but vehicles cannot get into Newport using junction 23a of the M4 (westbound). A diversion is in place.