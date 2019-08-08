A construction company has been appointed to redevelop the former Royal Mail building in Newport.

Troika Construction, which is based in Cardiff, has been appointed to transform the building on Mill Street, after its success working on Chartist Tower in the city.

The internal demolition has already taken place at Mill Street and Troika Construction is now starting on site in a project that is expected to be completed in 35 weeks.

The building will be redeveloped into quality office space, which the owners Garrison Barclay Estates hope will attract businesses based within out of town business parks to relocate back into the city centre.

The new office spaces will offer a spacious layout with high ceilings, natural light and a quirky design - something new and exciting for Newport’s workforce.

The site has already received a huge amount of interest from prospective tenants. The modern and flexible office space has attracted a range of businesses from legal firms to a London-based cyber security company.

The location of the building also offers an affordable solution against its neighbouring cities of Cardiff and Bristol where headline rent is considerably lower.

Along with this, the building is ideally located next to Newport Train Station.

Mark Cotter, CEO of Troika Construct Limited, said: “We are extremely proud to play a role within the mass redevelopment of Newport. This project, coupled with Chartist Tower, are huge projects that will make a real difference to the city when completed.

“At Troika, we endeavour to deliver projects within deadlines, budgets and to the highest quality. The former Royal Mail Building will be a fantastic space with modern and flexible workspace that will attract businesses back to the city centre and become a hive of activity.”

Troika Construction work across South Wales and South West England on projects for the commercial and industrial sectors specifically government, hotel, office and residential schemes.