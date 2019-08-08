A NEWPORT woman is keeping a hereditary disease at bay by exercising and will be running the Cardiff Met Cardiff 10K.

Kathryn Benson, 38, was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease (PKD) in 2017, just a year after her mum.

Both Kathryn and her brother were asked to take tests after her mother became ill and Kathryn’s came back positive.

She is now being closely monitored by doctors and is using her running and a healthy lifestyle to try and keep the disease under control.

Kathryn said: “My diagnosis took a little while to sink in, especially after seeing my mum’s health deteriorate, but Kidney Wales has been so supportive. My mum goes to the events they run, and she’s been given lots of support to help manage her illness and recovery, which has been really important for her wellbeing.”

Her mum was on daily dialysis treatment but had a successful kidney transplant just two months ago. The disease could lead Kathryn to the same situation as her mum, but she may also not be as badly affected as PKD varies from person to person. She is working hard to ensure that she stays as healthy as possible.

READ MORE:

She said: “Since being diagnosed with PKD, I have had to cut back on caffeine and manage my diet a little more carefully, but that doesn’t mean I want or need to be treated differently.

“My friends, family and colleagues all understand that, but only because I’ve been open and chatted to them about my condition.”

Kathryn does have to be careful what forms of physical activity she does, for example, her work had an ‘away day’ with ‘Gladiator’ style inflatables, which she had to sit out.

The disease causes multiple cysts to develop on the kidneys, making them enlarge. This causes a wide range of health problems from pain and discomfort to increased blood pressure. While these symptoms can be managed, over time the disease can lead to kidney failure.

Since her mum’s diagnosis in 2016, Kathryn has become one of the top fundraisers for Kidney Wales, raising £9,000 to date through various activities. This led to her being named ‘fundraiser of the year’ in 2018.

(Kathryn Benson receiving Fundraiser of the Year award at the Kidney Wales Ambassador Dinner)

Kathryn will be running the Cardiff Met Cardiff 10K with a team from her work, Willmott Dixon, to raise money for Kidney Wales.