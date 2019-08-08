FOLLOWING Gwent Police's appeal for information following a disturbance in Brynmawr on Monday, August 5, 2019, a 54-year-old man from the area, who was arrested on suspicion of affray, has been released under investigation.

The incident happened outside a property on Heol Onen, Brynmawr at approximately 8.30pm on Monday evening.

READ MORE:

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the disturbance, to contact Gwent Police.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting log 526 of 5/8/19 or alternatively, you can send a direct message with information to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.