CALDICOT town centre was alive with the sounds of happy children – and dinosaurs – on Friday for a Family Fun Day.

The free event, organised by Caldicot Town Team, included a whole host of fun activities for children, from the chance to meet some unusual animals to classics like face-painting and bouncy castles.

A live dinosaur show impressed the crowds, with realistic looking and sounding prehistoric beasts inspiring shrieks of joy – and a few of fear.

There was also an Aardman Animations workshop, where visitors could make their own Wallace and Gromit or Shaun the Sheep models, and a magical woodland area complete with fairies and princesses.

Young visitors wanting to make a little mess could do so with glee at a slime workshop, and there were some woolly alpacas available for a cuddle in a petting zoo.

Twelve-year-old Imogen Watling was given a special mention at the Fun Day for her recent fundraiser.

Imogen organised a talent show at the Severn View Club, which attracted performers from Monmouthshire and beyond. She raised more than £300 for the Caldicot Town Team.

At the Fun Day, Imogen impressed the crowd with a rap performance.

Caldicot Town Team’s next event will be the 999 Emergency Services Day, held at Caldicot Castle on August 18.