CARDIFF Airport is enjoying its busiest summer in more than ten years.

In July alone, the airport, which has been owned by the Welsh Government since 2013, welcome 208,322 customers – the busiest July since 2008.

Over the last 12 months, the airport in the Vale of Glamorgan has welcomed more than 1.65 million passengers.

Spencer Birns, commercial director at Cardiff Airport, said: “This summer has seen lots of activity from our airlines, with customers jetting off for a well-earned break.

“Our airline partners are offering a huge choice this summer, with many new destinations available like Malta and Spain with Ryanair, Croatia, Egypt and Italy with TUI, plus Tunisia with Thomas Cook.

“Passengers will notice further improvements we’ve made to the customer experience such as self-service bag drop kiosks, water refill stations and new e-passport gates, making arriving to the UK quicker and easier.

“During this busy period, we encourage passengers to pre-book their car parking in advance, and pack their hand luggage and suitcases appropriately to allow for a smooth journey through the terminal and time to relax before take-off.”

The Welsh Government bought the airport for £52 million in 2013. At the time it was struggling with falling passenger numbers and had been told to “get its act together” by then-first minister Carwyn Jones.

Passenger numbers have since steadily increased year-on-year.