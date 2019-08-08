A BLACKWOOD robber is wanted for breaching his licence conditions.

33-year-old James Daniel Rowlands was given a 10 year prison sentence on February 27, 2015 for robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was released on licence on Friday, February 1, 2019 and has breached his licence conditions. Gwent Police are looking for information to find him so that he can be returned to prison.

If you know where he is or have any information, please call Gwent Police on 101 quoting 1900283607 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.