A BLACKWOOD robber is wanted for breaching his licence conditions.
33-year-old James Daniel Rowlands was given a 10 year prison sentence on February 27, 2015 for robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
READ MORE:
- 'We are devastated': Floral tribute laid in memory of talented boxer who died this week
- Have you seen this man? He has been recalled to prison
- 54-year-old man arrested after disturbance in Brynmawr
He was released on licence on Friday, February 1, 2019 and has breached his licence conditions. Gwent Police are looking for information to find him so that he can be returned to prison.
If you know where he is or have any information, please call Gwent Police on 101 quoting 1900283607 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment