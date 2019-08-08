ONE of Gwent’s most popular annual events, the Abergavenny Food Festival, is searching for volunteers to help welcome thousands of visitors to the town in six weeks’ time.

Volunteer town ambassadors are needed to provide visitors with a warm welcome and to signpost them to the wide range of things to see and do during their visit to the event, to be held in the town centre on Saturday, September 21 and the following day, encouraging them to explore the town and venture further across the county.

There are a range of benefits available to volunteers, including tickets to a party on the eve of the event - now in its 21st year - and two event tickets for each volunteer.

The role is the result of a partnership between Abergavenny Food Festival and Visit Monmouthshire.

“I would encourage people to volunteer for this wonderful event in Monmouthshire – the food capital of Wales,” Cllr Paul Jordan, Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for tourism, said.

“What better way to meet people and give visitors a warm, Monmouthshire welcome to the county?”

Anyone interested in signing up will be required to commit to at least one day (9am-5pm) over the festival weekend.

Benefits available to those who take part, including:

The opportunity to participate in volunteer recognition schemes.

A chance to share skills and develop new ones.

A familiarisation trip around key attractions in the area on Monday, September 2.

A full day’s training on ‘customer care’, ‘welcome’ and the ‘Abergavenny Food Festival’ on Thursday, September 5.

A Friday night event party ticket plus two weekend tickets to the Abergavenny Food Festival.

Opportunities to undertake additional training and development.

Full insurance cover.

Reimbursement of local bus travel expenses.

Sandwich lunch and free car parking space on day of volunteering.

For more information and to apply, visit