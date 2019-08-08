A TRIPLE weather warning has been issued for Wales by the Met Office.

Tomorrow (Friday, August 9), there are two weather warnings for Wales - for wind and rain.

The warning covers from midnight tonight until 11.59 tomorrow evening and advises there is heavy rain all day and the potential for thunderstorms and heavy showers.

There might also be a small chance of flooding, says the Met Office.

Gwent is lucky to miss the second weather warning of strong winds, which is set to hit West Wales from 3pm.

Saturday (August 10) is set to see strong winds hit the whole of Wales with another yellow warning for the whole day.

There is expected to be some delays or cancellations on public transport services and also more dangerous conditions on the roads across Friday and Saturday, so the Met Office advises to check before travelling and to travel safely.

There are currently no weather warnings for Sunday, August 11, but there is some rain expected across Gwent between 10am and 1pm.