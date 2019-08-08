NEWPORT’s favourite flavours are being celebrated at a city centre restaurant.

Bistrot Pierre in Friars Walk asked customers to tell them their favourite dishes, and have created a special menu for the chain’s 25th birthday.

Co-founder John Whitehead said: “After counting more than 5,300 votes, we created a bespoke birthday menu which celebrates our customers, our food and our heritage.”

The menu – titled Best of Bistrot Pierre: as voted for by you – will be available at lunch times throughout August.

There will be 12 classic dishes including French onion soup, coq au vin, crème brûlée and the popular boeuf bourguignon.

(An example of the creme brulee on offer on the special menu)

Mr Whitehead added: “Our customers are part of our story and they’re central to the group’s success – so we knew we wanted to do something to celebrate our 25th birthday that involved them. Some of the dishes voted for in Newport were particularly unusual – including lobster bisque and jam roly-poly - which truly reveal how food trends have evolved over the last 25 years.”

(An example of the steak chop, also on the menu. Credit: Phil Boorman)

Diners can chose from two-course or three-course options, priced at: £12.95 and £14.95.

To book your table, call 01633 744 300 or visit: