HAVE you seen this man?
Gwent Police are appealing for information to find 33-year-old Luke Bidgway from the Pontllanfraith area of Blackwood.
They would like to speak to him in relation to an alleged drug supply offence committed on June 27.
If you see him, or know where he is, please call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 1900231378.
Alternatively, send them a direct message via their Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.