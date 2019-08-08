THIS month, celestial fireworks courtesy of the Perseid meteors, and an array of planets to observe.

August delivers the most bountiful meteor shower of the year as the Earth moves through the orbital debris left in the wake of Comet Swift-Tuttle.

This cometary ‘rubble’ burns up as it collides with the Earth’s upper atmosphere at 130,000 miles per hour, creating friction and appearing as streaks of light, indeed ‘shooting star’!

The beauty of the shower is that there’s no need binoculars or a telescope to see the meteors, just clear skies after midnight on August 11, 12 and 13, where we should get to see in excess of 100 meteors per hour.

Look high in the north east.

Jupiter and Saturn keep us company during the evenings.

To spot Jupiter, look for a ‘bright star’ below and to the left of the Moon on the night of August 9.

As for Saturn, again, look for a ‘bright star’ to the left of the Moon on August 11, and the right of the Moon on August 12.

Finally, for any early risers, the planet Mercury is on view in the morning sky over in the north east.

From around August 10 onwards, Mercury should be on view for over an hour before sunrise.

Photographs and event information can be sent to at TheNightSky@themoon.co.uk

Moon phases: New Moon August 1; First Quarter August 7; Full Moon August 15; Third Quarter August 23; New Moon August 30.

Start of August: sun rises at 5.34am, sets at 9pm. End of August: sun rises at 6.22am, sets at 8.01pm.

Jonathan Powell, astronomer and Night Sky columnist