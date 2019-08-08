THE DRIVER of a van involved in a fatal crash in Pontypool on Monday night has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Amateur boxer Shane Thomas, 22, from the Pontypool area, was pronounced dead at the scene after a van "collided with a parked vehicle."

Another occupant of the van, from St Melons, Cardiff, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff, and has since been discharged.

Today (August 8), a Gwent Police spokeswoman confirmed a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in police custody.

The crash happened on Penywain Road, in the town's Wainfelin area.

The road was closed overnight as police, ambulance, and fire and rescue services all attended the incident, along with the Wales Air Ambulance.

A spokesman for Gwent Police previously said: "At approximately 7.45pm (Monday, August 5), officers were called to a report of a serious road traffic collision. The collision involved a white Renault Kangoo van that collided with a parked vehicle.

"Officers are requesting any motorists who used the road yesterday evening around the time of the collision to please check any dash cam footage that may provide further information that will assist officers with their enquiries. We are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of an orange BMW that was in the area at the time and might be able to help with our enquiries.

"Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or Direct Message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 500 of 5/8/19."