A GLIDER pilot who was taken to hospital following a crash in Monmouthshire has died.

Steve Evans, 54, suffered serious injuries in the crash at the South Wales Gliding Club in Gwernesney, near Usk, last month.

The Neath Port Talbot resident was rushed to hospital and later died on August 1 at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Emergency crews were called on Saturday, July 27 after the aircraft flipped over during take-off in Gwernesney.

Fire crews from Usk, New Inn and Ebbw Vale attended.

An inquest into Mr Evans' death was opened and adjourned at Newport Coroner's Court on Tuesday.