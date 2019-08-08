A SPECIAL event is being hosted this month to pay tribute to a family man.

43-year-old Phil Cook, from Cwmbran, recently died from cancer leaving behind his wife and three sons, aged 21 years old, 11 years old and one year old.

(Phil Cook with his three sons)

Friends of the family – including lifelong friend Paula Harris – have now organised a family fun day, Phil Fest, which will raise money for the Cook family and Mr Cook’s chosen charities: Kidney Cancer Wales and St David’s Hospice Care.

The day, which is expected to attract thousands of guests, will take place on Sunday August 25, from 1.30pm, at Panteg House in Griffithstown.

Ms Harris said: “It’s a big loss. Phil was the kind of friend you want around when you’re having fun and when you’re in trouble – a friend for all occasions.

“Phil Fest will celebrate his life – we were hoping he’d be able to come, but his wish was for the event to go ahead no matter what.

“St David’s Hospice Care were there for Phil during the last week of his life and they were fantastic, giving him the best care.

“Kidney Cancer Wales have also been hugely supportive and Phil was keen to raise money for them through Phil Fest.

“Thank you everyone who has helped towards Phil Fest and a huge thank you to Bethan Barne - who was in me and Phil's year at school - for allowing us to use Panteg House to host the day."

(Phil Cook was a 'friend for all occasions')

Although Ms Harris has helped towards school fetes in the past, this is her first time hosting an event of this scale. Her husband, along with other friends of Mr Cook, also recently undertook the Welsh Three Peaks challenge and raised more than £3,000.

There’s plenty of fun in store, including more than 25 stalls, football, penalty shootout hook a duck, bouncy castles, an all-day disco, name the teddy, and more.

Children (or the young at heart) can treat themselves to face paints or festival glitter and – for those who work up an appetite – there will be a barbecue, plus sweets, cakes, and ice-cream.

Although the event is free to attend it will raise money through a raffle, auction and a teddy tombola.

(Phil Fest will pay tribute to Phil Cook)

Businesses and members of the public have generously donated prizes for the raffle, which includes a variety of amazing prizes.

For more information, or if you’d like to get involved, you can call the chairman of Phil Fest, Paula Harris, on 07501 866156.