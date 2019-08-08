MORE THAN £250,000 in compensation has been paid out by Newport City Council since 2014 for ‘asbestos-related injuries’ dating back decades.

Four claims have been made against the authority in the last five years, according to figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

Illnesses caused by exposure to asbestos can take years to develop, including aggressive and incurable conditions such as asbestosis and mesothelioma.

It is unclear whether the claims made against the council related to either of these conditions, or if they were submitted by the individual exposed or their families.

Two claimants who were exposed to the harmful substance in the 1970s received pay-outs worth £160,633 and £29,069 respectively.

One individual received £60,000 after encountering asbestos in the early 1960s, with another claimed exposure in the 1990s and received £5,243.

Newport City Council paid out £254,946 in total, which accounted for 19 per cent of the £1.3 million in compensation paid out to personal injury claims in the last five years.

Individual claims relating to mesothelioma, an aggressive form of cancer caused by asbestos, can range between £100,000 to £500,000 – and in some cases beyond.

A total of 42 patients were diagnosed with mesothelioma at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport between 2014 and 2016, according to the most recent National Mesothelioma Audit.

Richard Green, of Cardiff-based law firm Hugh James, said around 2,500 people are diagnosed with the disease in the UK each year, with around 100 cases in Wales.

Mr Green, who heads a team of solicitors who specialise in asbestos-related disease compensation claims, said: “From diagnosis, the life expectancy of someone with mesothelioma is nine months.

“These people become very unwell very quickly and require high levels of assistance.

“The number of people diagnosed with mesothelioma is projected to peak in 2020, and it is anticipated that in excess of 2,000 people will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year over the coming decade.”

The British Lung Foundation says compensation can release “huge financial burdens” during a stressful time, adding that the significant sums of money reinforce the impact of asbestos-related diseases.

A spokesman said: “A diagnosis can often be shocking as patients come to terms with the fact that their lungs have slowly been developing a killer disease over many years

“Conditions such as asbestosis – scarring and hardening of the lungs – and mesothelioma are both treatable but cannot be cured.

“The situation in Newport highlights the need to eliminate the risk of asbestos exposure and avoid further cases of these horrible diseases another 40 to 60 years into the future.”

The charity also stressed the importance of raising awareness about the risks of asbestos and supporting those living with asbestos-related illnesses.

The spokesman added: “This will in turn avoid significant costs to both the NHS and local authorities and help us improve the overall respiratory health of the nation.”