AN ESCAPE room attraction in Blackwood founded just last year has been named the best of its kind in Wales.

Escape Blackwood was set up by Adrian Turner in May last year, one of many such attractions where visitors are locked in a room and must use a number of clues to find their way out within the allotted time.

And the fruits of his labours have been recognised after the business was named Most Outstanding Escape Room Experience Provider in Wales at the SME Business Elite awards.

The recognition came just weeks after the attraction was named best escape room centre for south Wales from the Lux Family and Visitor Attractions awards.

Mr Turner was shocked at the wins.

He said: “I was really excited about the two award wins, they were out of the blue. I don’t even know who nominated me.”

The escape room was also named as a finalist in the National Family Business Awards 2019.

Mr Turner said: “My eight-year-old twin daughters love the TV show The Middle and their favourite episode is the one where there is an escape room. “

He added: “Escape Blackwood is also second on Trip Advisor for things to do in Blackwood. We’re second to the cinema.”