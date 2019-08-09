MOMENTUM is continuing to grow behind a pressure group which is opposing plans to expand a private incinerator site in rural Monmouthshire.

was recommended for approval by Monmouthshire County Council's planners, but it was withdrawn four months later to allow officers to "clarify issues around air quality".

An air quality assessment was returned to the council in June, in which consultants Sol Environment “considered that air quality does not pose a constraint to development of the site as proposed”.

Since then, a group called SWIPE – Stop Waste Incineration, Protect the Environment – has been set up and subsequently grown from a handful of supporters to more than 500.

The group has also collected 572 signatures for its online petition opposing the planned expansion.

(Approaching Trostrey Court, near Usk)

MORE NEWS:

SWIPE co-ordinator Lindsey Williams said: “We are receiving a lot of support from residents. There are lots of worries in the area.

“The plant will process waste wood and refuse derived fuel (RDF) which will include non recyclable plastics - no wonder people are concerned.

"Combusting activity will be harmful to the environment. The emissions will inevitably carry on the winds and there is significant concern in Usk and other villages.

“The effects of polluted air on human health are well documented."

She added: “We are looking for as many people as possible to sign our online petition. At a later stage it will be presented to the council.”

If the plans are approved when they go back before planners at an as-yet unspecified date, the energy generated at the site will be used to heat an adjacent poultry unit, with any surplus power sold to the national grid, according to the plans.

The Argus contacted the applicant regarding the opposition to the site.

If you would like to sign the petition, visit

.