TORFAEN Museum is set to benefit after successfully applying for a number of grants - totalling more than £16,000.

The museum had been looking for funding since Torfaen County Borough Council announced it was cutting the core-funding to the Torfaen Museum Trust.

They successfully applied for grants from the Association of Independent Museums (AIM), and the Federation of Museums and Galleries of Wales.

A long-standing museum member also applied for the grant from the Wyfold Trust on their behalf.

To help maintain the Pontypool RFC memorabilia exhibition, the Pontypool RFC100 Club have also made a donation to the museum.

These grants and donations add up to a total of £16,792.92.

READ MORE:

Sue Allford, the museum’s administrator, said: “AIM (Association of Independent Museums) and the Federation of Museums and Galleries of Wales have both been very supportive of the museum over the years, and we are delighted to have been successful in our application for funding.

“The fact that we had the money come in from the grant from the Wyfold Trust, which had been applied for by one of our members, was a nice surprise.

“It was amazing, it came completely out of the blue.

“Normally we are struggling for funds with our core-funding and daily takings.

“The Pontypool member’s club donation is especially exciting. With the new season starting soon, we are hoping to see fans come in and see the club’s memorabilia in our exhibition.”