STAFF at a Caerleon care home have not been paid properly over the past two months, prompting Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Newport City Council, and the Care Inspectorate Wales to step in.

The Caerleon House care home in Goldcroft Common is owned by Gwent Nursing Homes Ltd. Staff at the home told the Argus they had only received a fraction of their salaries on paydays in June and July this year.

Gwent Nursing Homes Ltd’s director, Alan Darlow, did not dispute the claims but said the problems at Caerleon House were symptomatic of wider financial challenges facing care homes.

Payslips and bank statements seen by the Argus confirm that in some cases staff were paid around 50 per cent of their salaries on payday last month. Some have since received the full amount, but others claim they are still waiting to receive all the money they are owed.

“It’s shocking,” one member of staff told the Argus. “It’s breaking people’s hearts – they can’t afford food because they have to pay rent.”

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Newport City Council, and regulatory body Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) have now stepped in give the care home “practical support and financial assistance”.

Mr Darlow told the Argus a “cashflow situation” had caused problems at his care home.

But one member of staff told the Argus: “How can they expect us to work for free?

“It’s a hard job. We’re in a job where we care.

“We can’t say we’re not going [to work] – we can’t leave [the residents] without food.”

Staff members told the Argus some workers had been given handouts of £50 or £100 to cover any immediate shortcomings.

Workers also complained of being “stressed” and “angry”, with some colleagues in tears at their situation.

Caerleon House care home employs around 90 staff, and houses around 50 fee-paying residents.

Mr Darlow said there were many care homes facing similar financial challenges, citing “consistently empty beds due to lack of state funding and social services keeping patients in the community [because] this is cheaper”.

He added: “There is a massive shortage of nursing staff in the sector, which means that in order to maintain staff levels, agency has to be used at great cost to ensure residents are well cared for at all times.

“Caerleon House is keeping all key stakeholders fully advised to ensure the levels of care is continued at all times.”

“Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB), Newport City Council and Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) are working together to ensure the stability of the home,” the three organisations said in a joint statement this week.

“CIW has inspected the home and is not currently taking action which would prevent it from operating.

“To ensure the well-being and safety of residents at the home, practical support and financial assistance is being given.”

They added that regular monitoring was taking place at Caerleon House.