LIVE: Driver taken to hospital with 'life threatening' injuries after hitting tree near Cwmbran

Hollybush Way in Cwmbran closed both ways after 'serious' crash

    A ROAD has been closed after an early morning crash.
  • Hollybush Way in Cwmbran is closed in both directions from Ty Coch Way to Two Locks Road.
  • Updates to follow.

