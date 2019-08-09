THE PONTYPOOL branch of Lloyds Bank is set to close in November.

The move - the latest in a series of branch closures in Gwent towns by high-street banks - comes following a review conducted by the bank into the ways customers use its services, which found a number of customers already use other branches, as well as mobile and online banking.

The branch with close on Tuesday, November 5.

Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle and MP Nick Thomas-Symonds have issued a joint statement about the closure, calling for an urgent meeting with the bank.

They said: “We are deeply concerned to hear the news of Lloyds proposed closure of its Pontypool Branch.

“This is yet another example of banks closing local branches. In our view UK law has to be reviewed to ensure that banks have to take into account the impact of closing such branches on local people, particularly those who rely on such branches.

“More and more closures of branches are bad news for the high streets in our towns. We have demanded an urgent meeting with Lloyds on this.”

READ MORE:

And Pontypool councillor Gaynor James called the news “really sad”.

“There are going to be a lot of people upset about this,” she said.

“It hasn’t come as a shock. The Post Office offers the same services and you can also bank online.”

No compulsory redundancies have been made as a result of the closure.

A Lloyds Bank spokeswoman said: “We have made the difficult decision to close the Pontypool branch on November 5, 2019, due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which means the branch is being used less often.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause - customers can continue to bank locally by visiting the nearby Post Office, which is less than half a mile from the branch.

“The nearest alternative branch is Cwmbran.”

Lloyds Bank said they are aiming to redeploy staff members in other branches.