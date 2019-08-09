A GARAGE rock band from Newport are all set to launch their latest single next week.

Finding Aurora – which consists of frontman Samuel Wagenaar, bassist Luc Simmonds, and drummer Nick Williams – will release their new independent single, Overdrive, on Monday August 12.

Describing themselves as ‘a blend of classic rock music with the melody of 90s alternative post grunge’ the band boast a diverse sound influenced by their own taste in music.

Finding Aurora started as a bedroom after-school project in late 2017, with the trio making their live debut in May 2018 and rocking out ever since.

Frontman, Samuel Wagenaar, said: “I grew up listening to music, with posters all over my wall, and honestly I was obsessed so learnt how to play guitar as a young teen.

“I’d perform in school concerts and, although I went to Duffryn High School was doing a course at St Joseph’s High School, which is how I came to be friends with Nick and Luc in 2016.

(Finding Aurora. Picture: Kamila J Photography)

“I started writing songs and music in 2017, but compared to our other stuff, Overdrive is even more ferocious and dynamic with a huge sound!

“The single was inspired by our favourite bands, with a classic yet modern rock sound – we think it’s awesome.

“We don’t want to be just one genre, we want to produce something new each time, have a different sound for every song.”

The band recorded the single last week at a studio in Gloucester, with help from producer Tom Auton, having previously made an EP in 2018.

“The EP was kind of to test the waters,” added Mr Wagenaar.

“But musically we want to go in this direction – we’re hoping that people will like it.”

This Saturday (August 10) Overdrive will perform the new single at a party they’re headlining at Le Pub, on High Street in Newport.

The band have regularly performed at the venue, with the frontman saying each time it gets ‘fuller and fuller’ and performing there is always ‘so much fun.’

This 18+ gig, with support from Death Cult Electric is £3 advance or £4 on the door.

The following day (Sunday August 11) the unstoppable trio will head to Newport studio, Unit 28, which is owned by Jeff Rose, to work on a new single due to be released in December.

“We get along great with Jeff – he’s a really fun guy,” said Mr Wagenaar.

“We’re also hoping to launch a video for Overdrive next week and are planning a tour for November and December.

“You’ve got to keep the ball rolling.

“We may also have a new member joining us soon – watch this space.”

You can follow Finding Aurora on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @findingaurorauk