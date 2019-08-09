A GYM prevented from opening 24 hours a day, seven days a week, has lodged an appeal against Newport City Council

The move would bring the Snap Fitness on Chepstow Road in line with the chain’s other 24/7 gyms across the UK.

But the council’s planning committee refused the application – against the advice of officers – saying visitors and their vehicles would create more noise and disturbance early in the morning and late at night.

Jeremy Peter Associates, acting on behalf of Snap Fitness, said the councillors “behaved unreasonably” and caused their client to incur unnecessary costs by taking it to appeal.

A statement says: “The local planning authority has ignored relevant technical and professional advice and have no objective and verifiable evidence for refusing the application for the reason given.”

When the council allowed Snap Fitness to move into their premises in 2017, the opening hours were restricted to between 6am and 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and 6am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

READ MORE:

The company said no more than five per cent of its membership was likely to use the gym between midnight and 6am.

In their statement of appeal, Snap Fitness say: “It may be argued that given this low level of use, there is very little benefit in a business sense for the additional hours sought.

“However, memberships are offered as a package and the provision of a 24/7 gym is an additional option to tempt members to join and stay, even though the overwhelming majority of members would never use the gym in those hours.”

The company argued that a 24/7 gym would not exceed ambient noise levels created by traffic on the busy Chepstow Road.

Only three objections to the applications were received out of 68 consulted properties, while nine letters of support were received.

The supporters found it would be beneficial to use the gym at various times because of their work/life pattern, and that it could improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

A planning inspector will consider the appeal, and an application for costs, in the coming months.