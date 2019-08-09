A POPULAR agricultural show returns to Monmouthshire tomorrow.

The Chepstow Show is returning to Chepstow Racecourse this Saturday (August 10) –

– with thousands expected to attend.

Gates will open at 7.30am, with public admission from 8.30am and the Main Ring will be open from 9.30am.

The Main Ring programme includes a vintage vehicle display (10am), Ben Long Falconry Display (10.30am), fancy dress horse class (11am), Woolaston basset hounds display (11.30am) and a vintage vehicle parade (12pm).

The show will be officially opened by Mrs Anne Arthur and Mr David Morgan at 12.45pm, before the pony club mounted games at 1pm.

(Some of the livestock at last year's Chepstow Show. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

This will be followed by Welsh Horse yeomanry (2pm), parade of hounds (2.30pm), grand parade of livestock (3pm), supreme horse championship (3.45pm), Welsh Horse yeomanry (4.15pm) and Ben Long Falconry display (4.45pm).

Along with this, there will be various competitions on the day with sub-categories to include: homecraft (for all ages), livestock (cattles and sheep), horticulture, horse & pony, vintage (vehicles), and dogs’ section.

(Judging part of last year's horticulture section. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The Dog Show ring will include: Best Puppy (under 12 months old), Best Female (pedigree), Best Male (pedigree), Best Female (cross breed), Best Male (cross breed), Dog with the Waggiest Tail, Best Child Handlers (under 11 years), Best Child Handler (12—16 years), Best Fancy Dress Golden Oldie (dog over eight years), and Best in Show.

(Last year's Dog Show. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Judging for this will be from 11am.

READ MORE:

Along with numerous shows and competitions, there will be a range of stalls on offer.

There will also be a dedicated outside food court area and a food hall marquee.

Admission for the show day – which is cash only, no card option available – is £10 for adults, £8 for seniors, or £4 for children aged five to 16.

There is free entry for children under five, or a family ticket (admitting up to two adults and three children) is £25.

(Tractor and trailer skills last year. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Phillips Transport will be providing a free minibus service from 9.30am until late afternoon.

It will run in a continual loop providing a roughly 30 minute service. Main pick up points will be Thornwell Road (Primary School), Bulwark Social Club and Chepstow Bus Station.

For those travelling by car, parking is free with signage and stewards in place to avoid confusion.

(Cattle at Chepstow Show 2018. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

This year’s main sponsors are DeliServe, Gwilym Richards Chartered Surveyors, Hicks Logistics, Frank Sutton, Green & Co Accountants and Tax Advisors, DJ&P, St Johns on the Hill, Tyndale Vets, bdhc Chartered Accountants, Chepstow Garden Centre, Coates Physiotherapy, Cymru Kitchens, Dragons Rugby, F-E-S, Hanley Farm Shop, Keltruck, Marlow Vets, Moon & Co Sales and Letting Agents, Perfect Pet Services, RDP Law, Veterinary Health Care Chepstow & Caldicot, and Salter Heating.