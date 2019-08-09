PICTURES have been shared online showing a large pile of rubbish spread over a Newport street.

People have been dismayed by the council issued bins on Stow Hill being severely overflowed with rubbish yesterday morning (Thursday, August 8).

A picture taken in Stow Hill yesterday (Thursday, August 8) shows six Newport City Council bins overflowing.

Multiple recyclable plastic containers, aluminium cans, paper and pieces of cardboard can clearly be seen amongst the general waste.

One commentated: "There needs to be education to certain targeted households about how to recycle. Its no good just reducing bin size. Now they just throw the rubbish in the street and the council has to come and pick it up."

Newport City Council have been contacted for comment.