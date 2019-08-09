A SPEED reduction is in place on the M48 Severn Bridge due to strong winds.

A 40mph limit is in operation in both directions between J1 B4461 (Aust) and J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow).

In case of a bridge closure, traffic coming over the bridge on the westbound carriageway is coming off before the bridge, around the roundabout and then back on to the motorway to cross the bridge.