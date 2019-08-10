WITH an ever-growing number of members in South Wales Argus Camera Club it’s clear that photography is a passion of many people.

We took to social media to ask people where they think some of the best scenic views, or photography hot spots, are in Gwent.

Here are five fabulous places to photograph or simply enjoy the views as recommended by the public…

The Canyon at Pantygasseg

(Pantgasseg Cannon. Picture: Matt Hawkins)

Based in Pantygasseg, near Pontypool, is the perfect place to enjoy the view or snap some pictures.

Matt Hawkins said: “This is a lovely place to walk with clear water, nice views and wildlife which you wouldn’t see in other areas.

“It’s great for a hike, to take pictures, or to get away for some peace and quiet. The place makes me think of something you’d see in Canada – it’s a one of a kind spot.”

It was announced in January that the former quarry could be transformed turned into a holiday park – a decision has not been announced on the controversial plans, but Sean Scrivlens has previously said: “It would be a shame to lose such a picturesque place on our doorstep!”

Keeper’s Pond in Blaenavon

(Keeper's Pond. Picture: Catherine Mayo)

The Keeper’s Pond is a country park, heritage site, viewpoint and walk/cycle route which has proved popular for budding photographers.

Catherine Mayo said: “Keepers Pond on the Blorenge is wonderful for all round views on a clear day or for a perfect sunset.

“Maybe meet some of its wild ponies or the sheep.”

Along with the scenic pond, this attraction serves as an ideal starting point for a walk on the Blorenge, with plenty of wildlife to see.

Keeper’s Pond is suitable for families, groups and dog walking, but not an ideal destination for the disabled.

Blaen Bran Community Woodland in Upper Cwmbran

(Blaen Bran. Picture: Neil Wildy)

Blaen Bran Community Woodland is one of 127 Green Flag Community Award sites across Wales, so it’s not surprising it made the list.

The area used to be a mining area so visitors are recommended to proceed with caution if wandering from the main trails.

This destination has an abundance of wildlife – from trees and fungi to frogs and sheep and more – and a spectacular view from its highest point.

Neil Wildy said: “From the right spot at the top of Blaen Bran you have a 360-degree view of Pen-y-fan, Sugarloaf, Cwmcarn scenic drive, Pontypool, Cwmbran, Newport and across the Bristol Channel.”

Along with being a beauty hotspot, with photographic opportunities, Blaen Bran is animal friendly with dog walkers welcome.

Wentwood in Monmouthshire

(Wentwood Reservoir. Picture: Andrew Perkins)

Owned by Woodland Trust, Wentwood – including Wentwood Reservoir – is an ideal place to soak in the beauty of nature, with some favouring the area as a place to stargaze.

Andrew Perkins said: “Wentwood Reservoir is pretty good for looking at the night sky, with the milky way just visible.”

For those visiting during daytime there is plenty of ground flora – including carpets of bluebells in spring and a variety of fungi in autumn.

Plus, the area is a haven for wildlife including deer, dormouse, otter, vole, bats, reptiles, at least 75 species birds, and more.

Newport Wetlands in Newport

(Newport Wetlands. Picture: Paul Holt)

Newport Wetlands National Nature Reserve lies between the Severn Estuary and the River Usk and offers a beautiful insight into the natural world, day or night.

The area is ideal for bird watching and offers seasonal highlights throughout the year.

In summer guests can look out for dragonflies, rare bees, butterflies, moths, grass snakes, weasels, stoats and more.

In autumn visitors to the reserve can look out for migratory birds and unique wildlife feeding on the estuary; in winter – at dusk – thousands of birds fly overhead in a breath-taking display.

Plus, in spring, breeding waders can be spotted; bearded tits begin nesting; swallows and swifts arrive from Africa and the cuckoo’s call can be heard.