ITS GOING to be a wet weekend in Gwent as a yellow weather warning is in place today, and showers expected on Sunday.

Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption, particularly during Saturday daytime.

The Met Office have warned people to expect delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, with some bus and train services affected, and some journeys taking longer.

There will also be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected with fallen trees possible, and some short term loss of power and other services

Temperatures will reach highs of 19C.

On Sunday, the Met Office have warned of showers throughout the day, with highs of 19 C.

A Met Office spokesman said: "It's remaining changeable with a mix of sunshine and showers, with the showers possibly heavy and thundery at times.

"Winds will be lighter than Saturday, but still breezy, and feeling cooler than recently."