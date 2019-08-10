A GWENT actor has been living the highlife following a starring role.

Ross O’Hennessy, who was born in Pontllanfraith, jumped at the chance to star as notorious wilding raider and leader Lord of Bones in Game of Thrones.

But he told the South Wales Argus he was shocked to ge the call.

“I’ve read all the books and was a big fan," said Mr O’Hennessy.

"I had moved back to Wales in the early 2000s and had a part in Davinci’s Demons, a series written by David Goyer - who wrote Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.

(Ross O'Hennessy as Commander Quattrone in DaVinci's Demons)

“Then out of the blue I had a call to be in Game Of Thrones and I jumped at the chance. My character - Lord of Bones - wasn’t as significant in the TV series as he was in the books but there’s an action figure of him.

“My kids love to play with the action figure, and I keep thinking: ‘you know you’ve done okay when you have an action figure.’”

(Ross with his Lord of Bones action figure)

He began acting at the age of 13 when he joined an acting group in Blackwood. He left his hometown aged 16 to pursue a career in London.

His first play was with Lauren Bacall, a Hollywood legend and former wife of Humphrey Bogart.

(Ross as Ajax in Troilous and Cressida with the Royal Shakespeare Company)

Between films, he appeared on Holby City, Torchwood, Bad Girls and Hollyoaks Later.

Mr O’Henessy also voices and plays a pirate character in a new video game alongside a star-studded cast. Squadron 42 is the biggest crowdfunding game in history, raising $200million through crowdfunding.

Joining him in the cast are screen legends Mark Hamill, Gary Oldman, Eleanor Tomlinson and Henry Cavill.

(All mo-capped up for Squadron 42)

“We did the video game in London," he explained.

"I had to put on a motion capture suit and there were 360 cameras in a circle.

"You could actually watch the characters coming to life as you could see yourself on the screen but in the full animated character.”

Mr O’Hennessy is also very keen on developing the next generation of actors and producers.

He played a pivotal role in keeping the Blackwood Little Theatre open in 2015 and still keeps up to date with what goes on there, although isn’t as heavily involved now.

“It was the place I started acting and if that wasn’t there," said Mr O’Hennessy.

"I wouldn’t be where I am today. It’s where we can find the next generation.”